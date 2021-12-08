 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s ESPN game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

By Ryan Sanders
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers meet the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday’s matchup on ESPN, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. These teams have had some great matchups over the years, including the 2018-19 Western conference finals. Unfortunately, the individual matchup between Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry will not be something to look forward to here with the Blazers point guard sidelined.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Trail Blazers are going to be without Lillard and CJ McCollum, as the latter was diagnosed with a collapsed lung Tuesday. Portland’s young players have not developed as expected, which has led to problems for the veteran guards trying to carry the team. There’s a sense that this is the end of the line for Portland, given what’s been happening off the court as well. It’s a tough time to be a Blazers fan.

The beat goes on for Golden State. The Warriors are cruising through the early part of this season, looking formidable heading into the new year. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman should be back in action soon, while Curry continues to dominate the MVP conversation. It’s tough to see any team in the West topping Golden State in a seven-game series with everybody healthy.

