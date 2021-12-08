How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Portland Trail Blazers meet the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday’s matchup on ESPN, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. These teams have had some great matchups over the years, including the 2018-19 Western conference finals. Unfortunately, the individual matchup between Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry will not be something to look forward to here with the Blazers point guard sidelined.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Trail Blazers are going to be without Lillard and CJ McCollum, as the latter was diagnosed with a collapsed lung Tuesday. Portland’s young players have not developed as expected, which has led to problems for the veteran guards trying to carry the team. There’s a sense that this is the end of the line for Portland, given what’s been happening off the court as well. It’s a tough time to be a Blazers fan.

The beat goes on for Golden State. The Warriors are cruising through the early part of this season, looking formidable heading into the new year. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman should be back in action soon, while Curry continues to dominate the MVP conversation. It’s tough to see any team in the West topping Golden State in a seven-game series with everybody healthy.