How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

ESPN’s Wednesday doubleheader features two rivalries which have developed over the last few seasons, as the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Miami Heat in the early game before the Portland Trail Blazers face the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff for the first game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the late game at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Bucks and Heat have met in the last two postseasons. Miami ended Milwaukee’s run in the Orlando bubble in 2020 and made the Finals, while the Bucks dispatched the Heat in four games last season en route to the title. Both teams feel they are contenders again this season, with the Heat reloading in the offseason. Miami was able to pry PJ Tucker away from the Bucks this summer, which will be an interesting storyline in this game.

With Portland’s starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum out, this matchup has lost a lot of appeal. The Trail Blazers will likely play their younger guys more as they get healthier, but that lack of development has been one of the reasons Portland has never broken through in the West. Golden State is once again a machine after a few down seasons, and looks poised to raise another championship banner.