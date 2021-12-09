How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will meet Thursday evening at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee with both teams in the thick of the West playoff picture. The Lakers are 5-3 in their last eight and are coming off a big win over the Celtics, while the Grizzlies have held their own with Ja Morant sidelined.

Fans in the Lakers market can catch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and fans in the Grizzlies market can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

LA’s stars looked good Tuesday against Boston, making key plays down the stretch and differing to each other at the right time. Frank Vogel’s rotations continue to be maddening, but even he’s starting to make the right adjustments once things start to sour. This Lakers team appears to be turning the corner and has to avoid a letdown in this game.

The Grizzlies have won five straight since seeing Morant leave the floor with a knee sprain. The guard was also recently placed in health and safety protocols but it hasn’t seem to impact Memphis in the short time. Taylor Jenkins, another coach on the hot seat, has kept this team competitive and winning with defense.