How to watch Jazz vs. 76ers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s contest between the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are expected to be contenders in their respective conferences and finished as the No. 1 seeds in the West and East, respectively, last season. However, the question now is whether either team will be able to have success in the postseason. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Jazz are behind the Warriors and Suns in the West, but are considerably ahead of the true middle pack in the conference. Donovan Mitchell is a star on the perimeter and Rudy Gobert continues to anchor Utah’s defense. The three-point shot continues to be instrumental for Utah, with the Jazz taking the most threes in the league per game and hitting them at the fourth-best efficiency.

Philadelphia’s early season was rocked by a COVID outbreak, which the team is just starting to recover from. The 76ers have won two of their last three games and will start moving up the standings as this rotation regularly plays. Ben Simmons is still absent from the team, and there haven’t been many updates. This contest begins a key stretch for Philadelphia, with the 76ers facing the Jazz, Warriors, Grizzlies, Heat and Nets in the next five games. It’s pivotal to start off on the right note Thursday.