Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Raptors Vice Chairman and President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self isolating for 10 days. In an official statement released on Thursday, Ujiri said that he is fully vaccinated including receiving his booster shot and will observe proper safety protocols while in isolation.

The positive test came following an event held for his Giants of Africa charity on Sunday. The Raptors president state that all public health protocols were being followed during the event but later learned of an outbreak of positive tests among guests who attended. He, of course, was one of them.

Taking further precaution, the Raptors team canceled practice on Thursday ahead of their Friday night home matchup with the New York Knicks. Toronto is nearing the end of a lengthy seven-game home stand and have not been outside of city as a team since a road matchup at the Indiana Pacers on November 26.