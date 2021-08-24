Knicks big man Nerlens Noel suing NBA agent Rich Paul

New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel is suing his former agent Rich Paul, claiming Paul cost him $58 million in contract money due to negligence and failed promises according to court filings obtained by Sports Agent Blog.

According to reporting from Yahoo! Sports, Paul allegedly promised to make Noel a “$100 million man” and said the center could receive a max offer in free agency. Noel was playing for the Dallas Mavericks at the time, averaging 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Noel says he rejected Dallas’ $70 million extension based on Paul’s advice and took the qualifying offer instead. He then struggled the following season, hitting career lows in points, rebounds and blocks. Noel ended up signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-year minimum deal.

Noel additionally alleges Paul refused to communicate offers from teams to him and that another Klutch agent, Lucas Newton, promised him an offer between $7-10 million that never came through. Noel eventually joined the Knicks on a one-year, $5 million deal. He dropped Paul as an agent in December 2020.

Paul heads up Klutch, one of the most powerful agencies in sports. He has a strong connection with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Ben Simmons. We’ll see how Noel’s lawsuit plays out but it doesn’t seem like other players are shying away from Klutch just yet.