Report: Rajon Rondo reaches buyout with Grizzlies, expected to sign with Lakers

Another former Laker might be coming back for a chance at a championship.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns
Rajon Rondo of the LA Clippers arrives to the arena prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 28, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign PG Rajon Rondo after the veteran reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Rondo was part of LA’s 2020 championship team and will look to provide a steady point guard presence off the bench if he eventually does join the team.

The Lakers are +380 to win the NBA title in 2021-22 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, just behind the Brooklyn Nets. Rondo would be the latest in a long line of former Lakers to re-join the roster, including Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza.

Rondo averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 assists per game last season in 45 contests. He has limitations as a shooter, but would provide Los Angeles with a veteran ball-handler off the bench and in crunch time. His postseason experience is also a plus for a Lakers squad looking to fulfill championship expectations.

