Report: Nuggets, Aaron Gordon agree to four-year, $92 million extension

The Denver Nuggets and veteran forward Aaron Gordon have agreed to terms on a four-year, $92 million contract extension, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon. The Nuggets acquired Gordon in a deal with the Orlando Magic prior to last season’s Trade Deadline. Gordon was thought to be a potential piece to help the Nuggets contend for a title but PG Jamal Murray sustained a torn ACL and the team’s title hopes evaporated. The deal includes a player option for 2025-26.

The Nuggets enter the 2021-22 season at 22/1 to win the championship. Denver will eventually get Murray back from injury but it may not happen until later in the season or the playoffs. We also won’t know how Murray will respond and if he’ll be the same player. Locking up Gordon means the Nuggets don’t really have to worry about their front court, which also include reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and SF Michael Porter Jr.

Gordon essentially averaged career lows over half a season with the Nuggets after the trade. He was in the starting lineup but wasn’t getting nearly the same amount of usage and opportunities as when he was in Orlando. That isn’t to say he got worse with the team. Denver already had offensive contributors and a go-to option in Jokic. Gordon was tasked with providing defense and energy and should feel more comfortable with the Nuggets in 21-22.