Previewing the Sacramento Kings for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the Sacramento Kings, who are hoping their talented core can exceed expectations and end a long playoff drought.

Sacramento Kings 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: Davion Mitchell, Alex Len

Mitchell was the co-MVP of Summer League and could be a great player from the jump for Sacramento. He was a star at Baylor, winning a national championship with the program last season. He’ll be in contention for Rookie of the Year honors. Len provides depth in the frontcourt, but the Kings will hope Marvin Bagley takes the next step.

Key departures: None

The Kings brought forward Richaun Holmes back, so there are no big departures for Sacramento. The question now is whether the team can fit well with each other, as most of the players are part of the backcourt.

Season expectations

This will be Year 5 for Fox, Year 6 for Hield and Year 4 for Bagley. There are no more excuses for the Kings to not be in contention for a playoff spot. There’s enough rotation pieces to make a run at the postseason and end a long playoff drought in Sacramento. The question is whether the trio above can lead an otherwise inexperienced group in a loaded Western conference.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Marvin Bagley

Bagley is consistent, putting up essentially 14 points and seven rebounds for three straight seasons. The Duke product, who was taken ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young, has failed to make the big jump and must do so now in order to secure his future in the league. He’s a high-risk, high-upside play for fantasy owners this year, but this is the time for Bagley to make the leap.