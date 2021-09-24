Previewing the San Antonio Spurs for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the San Antonio Spurs, who are finally entering a rebuild after more than two decades of consistent championship contention.

San Antonio Spurs 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: Doug McDermott, Zach Collins, Thaddeus Young, Joshua Primo

The Spurs significantly overhauled the roster as they enter a rare rebuilding phase, but the additions they made didn’t exactly make sense. Collins and McDermott got long-term deals, while Primo was considered a big reach in the draft. Young was part of a trade return and will likely be moved at this year’s trade deadline. This could be one of the worst teams in the West this year.

Key departures: DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Rudy Gay

The veterans are out as San Antonio enters a rebuild. DeRozan got a big sign-and-trade offer with the Chicago Bulls while Mills might be the closest to championship contention as part of the Brooklyn Nets. Gay heads to Utah, where he will likely take on a bench role in the rotation.

Season expectations

Even with Gregg Popovich still presiding as head coach, this is a rebuilding team that will struggle for wins. This season will be about development and which players are worth keeping around for the future, especially in the backcourt.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Keldon Johnson

Johnson has the potential to be a star for the Spurs going forward, joining the Olympic team this summer as a replacement to get extra experience. His three-point shooting took an obvious dip, but he was able to maintain his overall efficiency. If Johnson can raise his scoring volume, he can be a centerpiece in San Antonio.