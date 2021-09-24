Luka Garza signs two-year deal with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are signing Luka Garza to a two-year deal according to Shams Charania, converting the big man’s two-way contract into a guaranteed deal. Garza impressed in Summer League for the Pistons, averaging 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in five contests.

The second-round pick was the Naismath Player of the Year last season, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Garza was a force during his four years in Iowa City, finishing his career as the program’s leading scorer. His number is being retired by Iowa.

Even with Garza’s impressive college career, his NBA stock somehow fell significantly ahead of the draft. The Pistons appear to have gotten a steal despite having a loaded frontcourt rotation. Garza’s ability to space the floor will help him find minutes, but he’ll need to improve defensively to make the next jump as a pro. The Pistons like what they see so far though, and have rewarded the big man with a guaranteed deal.