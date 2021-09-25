Previewing the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will look to set the foundation for a contender after an ownership change during the offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: Patrick Beverley

Beverley brings toughness and leadership to an inexperienced group, but there could be some frustration for him joining a young team. The point guard is used to being on contenders and might not mesh well with the seemingly cavalier attitude of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Expect Beverley to contribute more as a mentor in practice rather than in meaningful minutes during the season.

Key departures: Jarrett Culver

It’s interesting to see a young player who the franchise took in the lottery get traded, especially a perimeter one. Culver struggled in the league over the last two seasons, but his introduction to professional hoops has been largely incomplete due to the upheaval from the pandemic. It’s unfair to think he would never figure it out as at least a rotation player, which is something the Wolves will need.

Season expectations

The Timberwolves are entering a new era in terms of ownership, but the goal this season is to show progress. The franchise traded a big asset for Russell in an effort to pair him with his buddy Towns. If those two can’t show substantial progress, it’s fair to question whether they should be a tandem in Minnesota.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Anthony Edwards

Edwards quietly played in every game last season, averaging 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. In his 55 starts, he averaged 21.3 points per game. This is a budding forward in the league who should have plenty of opportunities with Russell and Towns occupying defenders. If he can add a perimeter shot, Edwards will be lethal as a value play in DFS and fantasy lineups.