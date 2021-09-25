Ben Simmons refuses to meet 76ers teammates, stays dug in on trade request

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons told teammates not to come meet him in Los Angeles ahead of the NBA season, according to Shams Charania. The teammates were reportedly trying to convince Simmons to commit for this season to the team, but the guard remains adamant about not playing for Philadelphia ever again.

Simmons struggled in the final three games of the 76ers’ second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Philly ultimately lost the series in seven games, losing the final contest on its home floor as Simmons contributed minimally on offense. The guard’s refusal to develop a jump shot has exposed the 76ers in the playoffs and despite his defensive brilliance, the team knew a separation was coming.

The Sixers have demanded a high price for Simmons but it’s understandable for teams to be hesitant in trading for the guard given his limitations. A change of scenery will be good for Simmons, as he clearly wants out. The question is whether his new teammates will be welcoming after this offseason drama.

Simmons is essentially a co-favorite with Rudy Gobert (+340) to win Defensive Player of the Year this season at +350, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The guard still has significant value, but it’s unclear if any team has had serious conversations in trading for him at this time.