Devin Booker to miss time during training camp due to health and safety protocols

The Suns All-Star is already in health and safety protocols and the preseason hasn’t even started.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talk during Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 20, 2021 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.&nbsp; Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker will miss time during training camp after landing in health and safety protocols, Shams Charania reported on Sunday afternoon. The NBA has pretty strict Covid-19 protocols and we may see plenty of players placed in health and safety protocols throughout preseason and during the regular season. We don’t know if Booker was placed in protocols due to a positive test or close contact. We also don’t know if Booker is vaccinated.

This shouldn’t make much of an impact for Booker and the Suns heading into the season. The defending Western Conference champs are bringing back the core from the team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2021. Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Book are all back. So as long as Booker isn’t sidelined too long, he should be able to get in a few preseason games before the season begins on Oct. 19.

