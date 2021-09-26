Devin Booker to miss time during training camp due to health and safety protocols

Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker will miss time during training camp after landing in health and safety protocols, Shams Charania reported on Sunday afternoon. The NBA has pretty strict Covid-19 protocols and we may see plenty of players placed in health and safety protocols throughout preseason and during the regular season. We don’t know if Booker was placed in protocols due to a positive test or close contact. We also don’t know if Booker is vaccinated.

This shouldn’t make much of an impact for Booker and the Suns heading into the season. The defending Western Conference champs are bringing back the core from the team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2021. Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Book are all back. So as long as Booker isn’t sidelined too long, he should be able to get in a few preseason games before the season begins on Oct. 19.