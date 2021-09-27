When does NBA training camp begin for the 2021-22 season?

The 2021-22 NBA season is set up to be an exciting one with several big storylines. The league hopes to get a full 82-game schedule in after two seasons of abbreviated play. The Brooklyn Nets are the odds-on favorite to win the title according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but will they stay healthy? The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a big trade for Russell Westbrook, but how will he fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Will the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks get back to the NBA Finals? How will Klay Thompson’s return to the court impact the Golden State Warriors?

The answer to these questions and more starts with NBA training camps opening up around the league. Training camps begin on Sept. 28, with teams holding media availability at times during these sessions. The NBA preseason begins Oct. 3.

Teams use training camp as an opportunity to bring in additional players to fill out the roster of not only their NBA squad but also their G-League affiliate. Some teams won’t push their stars much during this time while attempting to evaluate players on the fringes but the stars might want to get some extra work in before the games begin. Teams will trim down their training camp rosters to 15 players by the time the regular season begins, which is October 19.