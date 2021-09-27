 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins could lose nearly $9 million if he misses team’s home games

Wiggins was denied a COVID vaccine exemption and has to get vaccinated if he wants to play games in San Francisco.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 Play-In Tournament - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament on May 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins was denied an exemption by the city of San Francisco regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning Wiggins will have to be fully vaccinated to enter Golden State’s home arena for games this season. There are no restrictions for visiting players who are unvaccinated at the moment but that could change.

Wiggins has not said whether he would take the vaccine, according to his comments at Warriors Media Day. According to Bobby Marks, the forward would lose $8.9 million if he misses all 41 home games for refusing to take the vaccine. The small forward admitted “his back is against the wall” regarding the COVID vaccine but says he’ll continue to fight for what he believes is right.

The NBA has been dealing with significant vaccine pushback from high-profile players, notably Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Isaac and Wiggins. The league reportedly has over 90 percent of its personnel on track to be fully vaccinated but the vaccine mandate in New York and San Francisco has opened up concerns for players who are not vaccinated.

There’s official word on whether Wiggins and others will have to forfeit salaries for games they miss. We’ll have to wait and see if NBA teams and the league enforces these rules strictly or let the unvaccinated players slide.

