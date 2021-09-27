Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr. agrees to five-year, $172 million extension worth up to $207 million

The Denver Nuggets and Michael Porter Jr. have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth up to $207 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. If Porter Jr. does not hit certain milestones, the extension value drops to $172 million.

The Nuggets will be relying heavily on Porter Jr. with Jamal Murray sidelined indefinitely due to an ACL injury. With reigning MVP Nikola Jokic leading the squad, the Nuggets expect to be contenders in the Western conference. Oddsmakers view Porter Jr. as a player on the rise. He’s the favorite to win Most Improved Player according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +800.

Denver got lucky with Porter Jr. falling to them in the draft due to injury concerns regarding his back. The Missouri product has proven his doubters wrong, averaging 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. His versatility on offense will be crucial for the Nuggets this season until Murray returns. Denver is +2000 to win the title this season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.