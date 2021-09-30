Previewing the New York Knicks for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the New York Knicks, who made some notable moves in the offseason and hope to build on a playoff appearance from a season ago.

New York Knicks 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride

The Knicks bring in the hometown hero Walker to help elevate the franchise further late in his career. Grimes and McBride looked great in Summer League, while Fournier provides veteran leadership and shooting. All four additions will contribute to what should be a solid New York team in 2021-22.

Key departures: None

Reggie Bullock’s shooting might be missed, but the Knicks are bringing back every key piece from last season’s playoff run. Head coach Tom Thibodeau made sure the players he wanted are still around.

Season expectations

There’s no doubt about it; anything less than a playoff appearance and a playoff series win will be viewed as an underwhelming season. The Knicks exceeded expectations last year and don’t have as much pressure on them this season, but will want to erase last season’s 4-1 loss to the Hawks in the first round.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Obi Toppin

Toppin was awesome in Summer League, averaging 21.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in six contests. He was getting limited time off the bench for last season’s team, but should play heavier minutes this year. Toppin is an high-potential wing player who can change the look of this Knicks team offensively if he clicks. This is a big season for Toppin, which means a potential steal late in fantasy drafts and a high-value asset in DFS contests.