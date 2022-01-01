How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s late-night contest between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. These two West powers will view this game as a potential conference finals preview, although the stakes won’t be nearly as high as they would in the postseason. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors are hoping to get Draymond Green and Damion Lee back soon, along with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. The All-Star shooting guard will likely be on a minutes limit for a while, but he could be deadly if he gets back to 100 percent alongside Stephen Curry. This team has got everything clicking so far and there’s no indication it will stop anytime soon.

The Jazz have taken some precautions with their stars after seeing how things broke down last year in the playoffs. Utah is clearly in the top tier of the West, so the goal is now is about managing workloads and having everyone fresh for the postseason. Donovan Mitchell should be okay after missing a few games with a back strain, while Mike Conley was rested Friday so he could take the floor Saturday. This is the game Utah will use to measure itself.