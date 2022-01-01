How to watch Saturday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s doubleheader with the New Orleans Pelicans facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the early game before the Golden State Warriors meet the Utah Jazz in the late contest. Tipoff for Pelicans-Bucks is set for 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Warriors-Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans are playing through a lost season and will likely be making moves at the deadline. There’s no indication Zion Williamson will be back this year, and Brandon Ingram is dealing with several injuries. The Bucks won’t have Khris Middleton, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday will still be on the floor. Holiday will have some extra energy going up against his former team.

Warriors-Jazz might be a conference finals preview, although both teams will say it’s just another game. Golden State could be getting some key players back, with Draymond Green being the most notable. Utah’s backcourt is working through some minor injury issues, but this is the first chance for Quin Snyder’s unit to see if it’s heavy three-point shooting style can knock off the West favorites.