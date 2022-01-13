Breaking down second round of NBA All-Star Game voting for Eastern Conference

The NBA announced on Thursday afternoon the second NBA All-Star Game returns for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The leading vote getter in the frontcourt is Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant with 4,088,334 votes. When the first returns came out last week, Durant led the way in the frontcourt with 2,360,435 votes.

Stephen Curry (West guards), Kevin Durant (East frontcourt), DeMar DeRozan (East guards) and LeBron James (West frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot. pic.twitter.com/dAaVBHrXi5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2022

Rounding out the top-3 in the frontcourt is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,808,458) and Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid (2,357,404). In the backcourt, Chicago Bulls standout wing player DeMar DeRozan is still leading the way with 2,973,854 votes. He was the leading voter last week with with 1,478,578.

However, the top-2 in the backcourt did see some change as James Harden has dropped from second to fourth place in voting. Last week, Harden had 892,065 votes and only has 1,443,217 votes after today’s returns. Young is now holding the second spot with 1,596,301 votes, followed by LaVine in third with 1,442,571 votes. Harden is currently occupying the fourth spot with LaMelo Ball firmly in the fifth spot.