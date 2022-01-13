 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down second round of NBA All-Star Game voting for Eastern Conference

Trae Young and Zach LaVine both leapfrogged James Harden in the second returns for the NBA All-Star Game.

By Jovan C. Alford
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots defended by Eric Bledsoe #12 of the LA Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NBA announced on Thursday afternoon the second NBA All-Star Game returns for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The leading vote getter in the frontcourt is Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant with 4,088,334 votes. When the first returns came out last week, Durant led the way in the frontcourt with 2,360,435 votes.

Rounding out the top-3 in the frontcourt is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,808,458) and Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid (2,357,404). In the backcourt, Chicago Bulls standout wing player DeMar DeRozan is still leading the way with 2,973,854 votes. He was the leading voter last week with with 1,478,578.

However, the top-2 in the backcourt did see some change as James Harden has dropped from second to fourth place in voting. Last week, Harden had 892,065 votes and only has 1,443,217 votes after today’s returns. Young is now holding the second spot with 1,596,301 votes, followed by LaVine in third with 1,442,571 votes. Harden is currently occupying the fourth spot with LaMelo Ball firmly in the fifth spot.

