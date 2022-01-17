 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Power Rankings: There’s a new No. 1, while the Nets receive major injury blow

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings after the 13th week of the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns signs jersey for fan after the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 16, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

There’s a new No. 1 in the NBA power rankings as the season approaches the All-Star break. The Phoenix Suns have finally reached the top spot after weeks at the second position. Golden State’s recent slide, along with Phoenix’s consistency, has helped the Suns overtake the Warriors in the West. Deandre Ayton’s injury issues are a concern, although Phoenix has found a way to overcome those problems behind the star backcourt. There’s no Finals hangover going on in the desert.

The Brooklyn Nets are still favored to win the East and the NBA championship but now have to navigate a long stretch of the season without superstar Kevin Durant. The forward has a MCL sprain and will be out 4-6 weeks, with the potential for the injury to be a recurring issue late in the season. The Nets will want to be extremely cautious with Durant, who is easily the team’s best and most consistent player. With the Milwaukee Bucks starting to find a groove and the Miami Heat welcoming Bam Adebayo back to the floor, the Nets could be in for a tough stretch. We’ll see what the situation is with Kyrie Irving, as the Nets can reportedly pay fines to play the point guard in home games. They may resort to that if the team starts falling in the standings.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 14 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 14

Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Phoenix Suns 2
2 Golden State Warriors 1
3 Milwaukee Bucks 3
4 Chicago Bulls 4
5 Utah Jazz 5
6 Miami Heat 7
7 Philadelphia 76ers 9
8 Memphis Grizzlies 8
9 Brooklyn Nets 6
10 Cleveland Cavaliers 11
11 Denver Nuggets 13
12 Dallas Mavericks 10
13 Charlotte Hornets 16
14 Toronto Raptors 15
15 Los Angeles Clippers 14
16 Boston Celtics 18
17 New York Knicks 19
18 Washington Wizards 17
19 Los Angeles Lakers 12
20 Minnesota Timberwolves 21
21 Atlanta Hawks 20
22 Indiana Pacers 22
23 Portland Trail Blazers 23
24 San Antonio Spurs 25
25 Sacramento Kings 24
26 New Orleans Pelicans 27
27 Orlando Magic 29
28 Oklahoma City Thunder 26
29 Detroit Pistons 28
30 Houston Rockets 30

