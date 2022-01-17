NBA Power Rankings: There’s a new No. 1, while the Nets receive major injury blow

There’s a new No. 1 in the NBA power rankings as the season approaches the All-Star break. The Phoenix Suns have finally reached the top spot after weeks at the second position. Golden State’s recent slide, along with Phoenix’s consistency, has helped the Suns overtake the Warriors in the West. Deandre Ayton’s injury issues are a concern, although Phoenix has found a way to overcome those problems behind the star backcourt. There’s no Finals hangover going on in the desert.

The Brooklyn Nets are still favored to win the East and the NBA championship but now have to navigate a long stretch of the season without superstar Kevin Durant. The forward has a MCL sprain and will be out 4-6 weeks, with the potential for the injury to be a recurring issue late in the season. The Nets will want to be extremely cautious with Durant, who is easily the team’s best and most consistent player. With the Milwaukee Bucks starting to find a groove and the Miami Heat welcoming Bam Adebayo back to the floor, the Nets could be in for a tough stretch. We’ll see what the situation is with Kyrie Irving, as the Nets can reportedly pay fines to play the point guard in home games. They may resort to that if the team starts falling in the standings.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 14 of the NBA season.