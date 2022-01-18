 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Desmond Bane enters health and safety protocols

The Grizzlies SG will be sidelined vs. Bucks after entering the league’s COVID protocols.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 13, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have placed Desmond Bane in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bane has been one of the breakout stars for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting at a 47/42/88 clip on the season. He’s been instrumental in Memphis’ climb to the upper tier of the Western conference with his play, especially considering the injury to Dillon Brooks.

With Bane and Kyle Anderson sidelined, look for the Grizzlies to use De’Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams more in the shooting guard spot. Memphis will likely adjust the lineup to account for Bane’s absence on the perimeter but those two seemed primed to get more minutes.

The Grizzlies are +1300 to win the West per DraftKings Sportsbook and +3000 to win the NBA title. If the current play of this group is any indication, there could be some value on Memphis in a year where no team has truly separated itself as the best unit in the league.

