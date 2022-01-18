Desmond Bane enters health and safety protocols

The Memphis Grizzlies have placed Desmond Bane in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 19 at @Bucks:



OUT

Kyle Anderson - Health and Safety Protocols

Desmond Bane - Health and Safety Protocols

Dillon Brooks - LT Ankle Sprain

Killian Tillie - Health and Safety Protocols — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 18, 2022

Bane has been one of the breakout stars for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting at a 47/42/88 clip on the season. He’s been instrumental in Memphis’ climb to the upper tier of the Western conference with his play, especially considering the injury to Dillon Brooks.

With Bane and Kyle Anderson sidelined, look for the Grizzlies to use De’Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams more in the shooting guard spot. Memphis will likely adjust the lineup to account for Bane’s absence on the perimeter but those two seemed primed to get more minutes.

The Grizzlies are +1300 to win the West per DraftKings Sportsbook and +3000 to win the NBA title. If the current play of this group is any indication, there could be some value on Memphis in a year where no team has truly separated itself as the best unit in the league.