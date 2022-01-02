How to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers face off Sunday with both teams trying to escape the middle of a packed Western conference playoff race. The Timberwolves are still dealing with COVID issues, while the Lakers are coming off a big win against the Trail Blazers.

Fans in the Timberwolves market can catch the game on Bally Sports North and fans in the Lakers market can watch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell and still in COVID protocols, while Anthony Edwards must get his conditioning up to the mark to return to the floor. This Minnesota trio has a lot of potential, but the supporting pieces haven’t been as helpful as expected. This is still a rebuilding situation, even if Towns and Russell can be stars on any given night.

The Lakers will continue to ride LeBron James, who is showing no signs of slowing down in his 19th NBA season. The King is getting enough help to where he can power through some of these lesser teams, and that’s exactly what happened against Portland. The Lakers just need to tread water until Anthony Davis returns, which will be in a minimum of two weeks.