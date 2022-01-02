Draymond Green cleared from COVID protocols, expected to play Monday vs. Heat

The Golden State Warriors are set to get Draymond Green back after the power forward cleared the league’s health and safety protocols Sunday. He’s expected to return to the court Monday when the Warriors face the Miami Heat.

Sources: Warriors star Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols. The plan is for Green to play on Monday vs. Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

The Warriors power forward and defensive star has not played since Christmas Day, where he was part of Golden State’s upset win over the Suns. Green is the anchor of this defense, and his presence is crucial for the Warriors to get back to the Finals and win it all. He is averaging 8.4 points, 7.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game while also sporting a 99 defensive rating per basketball-reference.com.

Golden State is also set to get Klay Thompson and James Wiseman back soon, so we’ll see exactly how good this team can become. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favorites to win the West at +250 and second-best to win the title at +550.