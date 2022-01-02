 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Draymond Green cleared from COVID protocols, expected to play Monday vs. Heat

The Warriors are getting their defensive star back.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first half of NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are set to get Draymond Green back after the power forward cleared the league’s health and safety protocols Sunday. He’s expected to return to the court Monday when the Warriors face the Miami Heat.

The Warriors power forward and defensive star has not played since Christmas Day, where he was part of Golden State’s upset win over the Suns. Green is the anchor of this defense, and his presence is crucial for the Warriors to get back to the Finals and win it all. He is averaging 8.4 points, 7.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game while also sporting a 99 defensive rating per basketball-reference.com.

Golden State is also set to get Klay Thompson and James Wiseman back soon, so we’ll see exactly how good this team can become. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favorites to win the West at +250 and second-best to win the title at +550.

More From DraftKings Nation