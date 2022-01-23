Grayson Allen receives one-game suspension for Flagrant 2 foul on Alex Caruso

Milwaukee Bucks G Grayson Allen was suspended one game for his Flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls G Alex Caruso, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As a result of the Flagrant 2 from Allen, the Bulls will be without Caruso for 6-8 weeks after he suffered a fractured wrist during the play. The NBA usually doesn’t suspend players for these types of plays, but stepped in because of the clear recklessness from Allen on the play. Even so, the punishment does not appear to fit the extent of the crime in this case.

The Bucks don’t play until Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. We can’t imagine Allen will appeal the suspension, being as that would be an awful look. Milwaukee has won three straight and are 30-19 on the season. The Bulls have lost five of the past six games and are now without Caruso for at least a month and a half. Chicago is also without G Zach LaVine (knee), who is close to returning, and G Lonzo Ball (knee), who is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

These types of incidents usually occur in the NHL — not the NBA. We don’t often see flagrant fouls that lead to injuries and subsequent suspensions, so the League doesn’t have much experience handling these cases. Still, it’s upsetting that Allen will sit out one game while the Bulls will be without a key rotation player for an extended period of time. This injury impacts the standings and race in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks and Bulls next play each other on March 4 at United Center. Chances are LaVine and Ball will be back for that game. We’ll see if Caruso is able to return by then. We’ll also see if there is any type of retaliation from Chicago after the incident.