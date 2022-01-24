NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Grizzlies rise while Jazz, Bulls fall

The Phoenix Suns have retained their top spot in the power rankings as they continue to rack up winning streaks in an effort to eventually get back to the NBA Finals this season. The Suns continue to be closely followed by the Warriors and Grizzlies, with the latter rising once again in the latest rankings.

The Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks, have made jumps at the top of their respective conferences while other contenders deal with injuries and slumps. Memphis will get Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks back soon, while the Bucks should see their “Big 3” of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday start playing more games together.

The Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls are going through major injury issues but have managed to stay afloat in their respective conferences. The Jazz will hope to get Donovan Mitchell back soon, while the Bulls expect Zach LaVine to return quickly as well. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are out for 6-8 weeks.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 15 of the NBA season.