NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Grizzlies rise while Jazz, Bulls fall

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings after the 14th week of the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives around Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on January 21, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have retained their top spot in the power rankings as they continue to rack up winning streaks in an effort to eventually get back to the NBA Finals this season. The Suns continue to be closely followed by the Warriors and Grizzlies, with the latter rising once again in the latest rankings.

The Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks, have made jumps at the top of their respective conferences while other contenders deal with injuries and slumps. Memphis will get Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks back soon, while the Bucks should see their “Big 3” of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday start playing more games together.

The Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls are going through major injury issues but have managed to stay afloat in their respective conferences. The Jazz will hope to get Donovan Mitchell back soon, while the Bulls expect Zach LaVine to return quickly as well. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are out for 6-8 weeks.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 15 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 15

Rank Team Previous Rank
Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Phoenix Suns 1
2 Golden State Warriors 2
3 Milwaukee Bucks 3
4 Brooklyn Nets 9
5 Memphis Grizzlies 8
6 Miami Heat 6
7 Utah Jazz 5
8 Chicago Bulls 4
9 Philadelphia 76ers 7
10 Cleveland Cavaliers 10
11 Charlotte Hornets 13
12 Dallas Mavericks 12
13 Denver Nuggets 11
14 Toronto Raptors 14
15 Washington Wizards 18
16 Boston Celtics 16
17 Los Angeles Clippers 15
18 Los Angeles Lakers 19
19 New York Knicks 17
20 Atlanta Hawks 21
21 Minnesota Timberwolves 20
22 Portland Trail Blazers 23
23 Sacramento Kings 25
24 Indiana Pacers 22
25 San Antonio Spurs 24
26 New Orleans Pelicans 26
27 Oklahoma City Thunder 28
28 Orlando Magic 27
29 Detroit Pistons 29
30 Houston Rockets 30

