Gordon Hayward enters health and safety protocols

The Charlotte Hornets have placed Gordon Hayward in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Hayward was already questionable to play with a foot injury but this move will rule him out for the contest officially.

Gordon Hayward has entered Covid protocols, Hornets say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2022

Hayward has seen a resurgence in Charlotte this season, averaging 17.0 points per game while posting 47.1/39.7/84.6 shooting splits. He’s not looked at as a rising All-Star caliber player anymore, but he’s a talented veteran who appears to have shaken off the effects of his devastating leg injury and is now leading a young Hornets team towards a postseason berth.

With Hayward sidelined, look for Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. to be the team’s primary wing players. Washington has gotten more run in the power forward spot with Charlotte’s three guard setup, but he’ll be vying for Hayward’s minutes with the veteran forward in health and safety protocols.