DraftKings Sportsbook is LIVE in Louisiana

There will be promotions throughout the opening.

By David Fucillo
The Jackson Square is closed in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, Nov. 25, 2020. Xinhua/Wei Lan via Getty Images

The state of Louisiana has officially joined the ranks of the mobile sports betting world. Mobile sports betting is officially live and DraftKings Sportsbook launched Friday morning at 9:01 a.m. ET in the Pelican State.

DraftKings will be offering odds boosts and promotions as part of their launch. This evening at 8 p.m. ET, the Pelicans tip off against the Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center. DraftKings is offering a no-brainer promotion for this game. Under the promotions tab at the sportsbook, “either team to score a point” has been boosted to +100. The max bet is $25 and must be placed prior to tip-off.

Following that, Sunday’s AFC title game brings former LSU star Joe Burrow and his Bengals taking on the Chiefs. Bettors can double their money ($25 max) if Joe Burrow completes at least one pass. Given that we won’t see a weather repeat of the Patriots-Bills game from earlier this year, it’s safe to say this is a no-brainer.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

