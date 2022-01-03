How to watch Heat vs. Warriors via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s contest between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, with both teams on the short list of title contenders for the 2021-22 NBA season. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat are still waiting on Bam Adebayo to return, but Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are back. Tyler Herro continues to be the rising star of this season for Miami, who should start to climb back up the standings in the East with its star players back. This is the true test for the Heat, who would like to know how they stack up with the best team in the league.

There seems to be nothing to stop the Warriors at the moment. The Jazz found that out the hard way Saturday, when MVP frontrunner Stephen Curry hit six three-pointers in Golden State’s win. The Warriors are also likely to get Draymond Green back in this game, and they’ll be anxiously awaiting Klay Thompson’s return to see exactly what they can become.