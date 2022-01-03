How to watch Monday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s doubleheader in what has been a long programming stint for the network over the last few weeks. This week begins with the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Miami Heat battle the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Grizzlies have been a scrappy group playing through some major injury issues and now have most of their squad intact. Head coach Taylor Jenkins, who was on the hot seat entering the season, has responded to that pressure with what could be a highly successful campaign. The Nets are still title favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and James Harden’s recent play shows why he’s considered a superstar. Kyrie Irving’s imminent return could either take things to the next level or spoil the chemistry of the group.

The Heat and Warriors both consider themselves title contenders, which makes this clash a good one. Miami’s defensive prowess won’t be complete due to Bam Adebayo’s absence, but Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler are solid anchors on the perimeter. Stephen Curry is the MVP frontrunner per DraftKings Sportsbook and has solved every defensive setup this season. Can he unravel Miami’s staunch unit Monday?