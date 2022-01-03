Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for Monday vs. Sixers

The Houston Rockets have suspended G Kevin Porter Jr. and PF Christian Wood for Monday night’s game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers after the two walked out on the team over the weekend. Porter left the arena at halftime during Saturday’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets after a heated argument with assistant coach John Lucas. Wood was benched by head coach Stephen Silas in the second half after failing to show up for COVID testing earlier in the day.

So the Rockets are basically sacrificing this game, which isn’t a bad thing in the long run. It’s concerning that the players and coaching staff are clashing this much. Silas was brought in before last season and James Harden and Russell Westbrook were traded to start a rebuild. Wood and Porter were both brought in to stop-gap and develop with some younger players, which isn’t going as planned. Either way, this will aid in the Rockets securing another top 3 pick in the NBA Draft in 2022.

As for DFS plays, Jae’Sean Tate and Jalen Green ($5,200) are going to be popular options; Green more so than Tate. While there is more value riddled throughout the Rockets’ lineup, it’s not an appealing game on a 10-game slate. The total will be low. The Sixers are massive favorites. This game could be over after the first quarter. With that in mind, picking some Houston players who could see garbage time run feels more appropriate.