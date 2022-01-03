 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA announces rescheduled games that were postponed due to COVID-19

We take a look at some of the game that were rescheduled by the NBA after protocols forced postponements.

By Benjamin Zweiman
NBA commissioner Adam Silver looks on during a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The NBA had to postpone plenty of games due to too many players landing in Health and Safety protocols over the past few months. The League announced the rescheduled games and when each will be played over the course of the regular season. Check out the full list below:

A few teams with the most games to make up include the Chicago Bulls (5), Brooklyn Net (5) and Toronto Raptors (5). Overall, there are 21 games that had to be pushed back because the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 strain. Most of the rescheduled games will take place in January then a few more in February and March, so none have been moved toward the end of the season in April.

