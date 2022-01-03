NBA announces rescheduled games that were postponed due to COVID-19

The NBA had to postpone plenty of games due to too many players landing in Health and Safety protocols over the past few months. The League announced the rescheduled games and when each will be played over the course of the regular season. Check out the full list below:

NBA rescheduled games because of COVID/Omicron postponements: pic.twitter.com/aZ4nWu72bi — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 3, 2022

A few teams with the most games to make up include the Chicago Bulls (5), Brooklyn Net (5) and Toronto Raptors (5). Overall, there are 21 games that had to be pushed back because the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 strain. Most of the rescheduled games will take place in January then a few more in February and March, so none have been moved toward the end of the season in April.