The worst blackjack player ever loses at Sixers game

I can’t believe what I just saw.

The Philadelphia 76ers had a timeout contest during their game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. And the Parx Casino in Bensalem, as a sponsor of the contest, had someone choose to play a hand of blackjack agasint Franklin, the Sixers team mascot.

It ended... poorly.

Generally the best rule of thumb in these situations is to do whatever the crowd tells you. If you have to find the baseball under the hat during the middle of the fourth inning, just go with the one you hear from the majority of fans at the game.

But a little life advice from someone that considers themselves a reasonably-savvy blackjack player: Do not hit 20. Ever. There are situations with two face cards and a reasonable count of the deck where splitting two dealt face cards is actually correct. But that is not what happened here.

This was merely a crime against math, and Jim Perry of Card Sharks.

Boo this man, Philadelphia. Boo him so hard.