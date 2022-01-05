Alex Caruso enters health and safety protocols

The Chicago Bulls have placed Alex Caruso in the league’s health and safety protocols, likely ruling him out for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Alex Caruso entered health and safety protocols this morning, per Billy Donovan — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) January 5, 2022

Caruso has been a big addition for the Bulls this season, who currently lead the Eastern conference and have shown no signs of slowing down. The former Lakers guard is a two-way threat and is averaging 8.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game largely off the bench. He was already dealing with a foot injury but will now have to clear protocols as well before returning.

Luckily for the Bulls, they have plenty of backcourt depth to cover for Caruso’s absence. DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Coby White are all available to play and should continue seeing major minutes. Ayo Dosunmu has been great as a rookie and will keep getting playing time as long as Caruso remains out.

The Bulls are +1100 to win the East per DraftKings Sportsbook, putting them behind the Nets, Bucks, Heat and 76ers at the moment.