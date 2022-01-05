Report: Lakers looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to trade center DeAndre Jordan and shooting guard Kent Bazemore as the trade deadline approaches, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The Lakers have started playing LeBron James at the power forward and center spots, making Jordan’s limited role somewhat obsolete. Bazemore’s inclusion in the report is interesting, as the guard does have some value as a shooter despite his poor efficiency this season.

The Lakers currently sit at 20-19 as the season approaches the halfway mark. This puts them seventh in the West, which would mean a play-in tournament appearance again. James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were expected to be title contenders, so this has been an underwhelming campaign so far. Davis is on the mend, but he should be back for the stretch run. Offloading Jordan and Bazemore, theoretically for perimeter players who can shoot, would make the team more competitive in the short term.