Breaking down first round of NBA All-Star Game voting for Eastern Conference

The NBA announced on Thursday afternoon the first NBA All-Star Game returns for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The leading vote getter in the frontcourt is Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant with 2,360,435 votes. Durant is having another spectacular season for the Nets, averaging 30 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the leading vote getter in the backcourt is Chicago Bulls star wing player DeMar DeRozan with 1,478,578.

DeRozan has played outstanding in first year with Chicago and is one of the reasons why they are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. DeRozan is averaging 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Below we are going take at a couple of takeaways from the first round of voting.

One of the noticeable takeaways is Darius Garland and Fred VanVleet being lower in the voting behind the likes of Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose. Garland has been one of the best players on the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and why they are pushing for a playoff spot for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The young point guard is averaging a career-high 19.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

As for FVV, he’s been playing great basketball this season for the Toronto Raptors, who are currently in seventh place in the East. VanVleet is leading Toronto in scoring at 21.3 points per game and three-point percentage (40.8) on nine attempts per game. I understand that Irving and Rose are more so a fan vote and not based on play, but we should hopefully see FVV and Garland rise in the voting over the next few weeks.