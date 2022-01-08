 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DraftKings Sportsbook is LIVE in New York

There will be promotions throughout the opening.

By David Fucillo
This photo taken on September 26, 2019, shows the Empire State Building and other buildings in downtown Manhattan, New York. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

The state of New York has officially joined the ranks of the mobile sports betting world. Mobile sports betting is officially live and DraftKings Sportsbook has launched at 9:01 a.m. ET in the Empire State.

DraftKings will be offering a host of odds boosts and promotions as part of their launch. The Knicks are traveling to face the Celtics on Saturday with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV. DraftKings is offering a no-brainer promotion for this game. You can double your money (up to $25) if either team scores a point in the game, you win!

We’ll update this throughout the day as new offers come in.

