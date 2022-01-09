How to watch Klay Thompson’s return for Warriors vs. Cavaliers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Sunday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, which would normally be a usual weekend NBA game in the regular season. However, this contest is a special one for Warriors fans as Klay Thompson makes his return after a two-year absence due to injuries. Thompson is expected to start for Golden State and will play 15 to 20 minutes in the contest, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.