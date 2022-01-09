Klay Thompson return: Tracking his performance in Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors welcome Klay Thompson back to the lineup Sunday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’ll be the first time Thompson takes the court since Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which is also the last time Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry shared a court. When all three are healthy, the Warriors have not been beaten in the West playoffs since winning that 2014-15 championship. There were rumors of Green not playing, but he has been listed as a starter on the team’s official release and is good to go.

Klay Thompson return: Live tracker for Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Thompson has arrived at the Chase Center to make his season debut and long-awaited return.

The star of Klay Day has arrived pic.twitter.com/f7269mVi7t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2022

