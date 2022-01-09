Warriors waste no time getting Klay his first bucket in return [VIDEO]

Klay is back back. The Golden State Warriors wasted no time getting Klay Thompson the ball early in his return to the lineup on Sunday night vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson, playing in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals, was always going to get the first shot on the Dubs’ first possession of the game at home. Thompson always thrives off the crowd in the Bay Area and getting him hot early is crucial in this narrative. Check out the video below:

Klay Thompson floater on his first possession back pic.twitter.com/PjLkzCqa8x — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 10, 2022

Klay has since gone cold. He’s missed four straight shots, including 3 treys and is at 1-of-5 fro the game. He’s just been yanked out of the game, so he is maybe playing 15-20 minutes tonight. It’ll be tough for Klay to get to any of his prop lines but it’s great to see him back out there nonetheless. Hopefully he finds his shot at some point and fills it up.