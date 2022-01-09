 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors waste no time getting Klay his first bucket in return [VIDEO]

Watch Warriors SG hit the first shot for the Dubs in the first quarter in his return to the lineup Sunday vs. the Cavaliers.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the start of his game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on January 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California.&nbsp; Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Klay is back back. The Golden State Warriors wasted no time getting Klay Thompson the ball early in his return to the lineup on Sunday night vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson, playing in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals, was always going to get the first shot on the Dubs’ first possession of the game at home. Thompson always thrives off the crowd in the Bay Area and getting him hot early is crucial in this narrative. Check out the video below:

Klay has since gone cold. He’s missed four straight shots, including 3 treys and is at 1-of-5 fro the game. He’s just been yanked out of the game, so he is maybe playing 15-20 minutes tonight. It’ll be tough for Klay to get to any of his prop lines but it’s great to see him back out there nonetheless. Hopefully he finds his shot at some point and fills it up.

