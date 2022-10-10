Report: Mac McClung to sign Exhibit 10 contract with Philadelphia 76ers

Former high school and college standout Mac McClung has found a new home. The Golden State Warriors released McClub on October 3, and the former Georgetown and Texas Tech standout will now sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, per The Athletic’s Rich Hoffman.

An Exhibit 10 contract was an addition to the most recent CBA and provides for an unprotected one-year minimum salary deal with an option bonus. The bonus can be worth anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000. If a player signs such a deal and is waived before the regular season begins with an assignment to a G League team, if the player elects to play for the G League team and remains with the team for 60 days rather than going overseas, he can receive the full option bonus.

The CBA also provides that the contract can be converted into a two-way contract. If that happens, the option bonus would turn into a salary guarantee.

McClung has spent time with the Lakers, Bulls, and Warriors in his short career. Last year, he earned G League Rookie of the Year after averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals with the South Bay Lakers.