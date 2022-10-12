NBA season predictions: Sixth Man of the Year odds, picks for 2022-23

The Sixth Man of the Year award is typically given to the league’s best bench player but the criteria might evolve soon as more sixth men end up being in closing lineups. Here’s a look at some of the top contenders for the honor in 2022-23, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sixth Man of the Year 2022-23 odds

The favorite: Jordan Poole (+400)

The practice incident involving Poole and Draymond Green might blow up everything Golden State has built, so this number is potentially a bit inflated. We’ll see how much that scuffle bleeds onto the court but Poole is likely to get heavy minutes in Golden State’s rotation and should have the numbers to be the top contender for this award.

Other contenders

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat: +800

Herro won this award last year, and is going to start the season in the same role. He’s expressed a desire to eventually start, so that could ultimately hinder him when it comes to repeating in this category.

Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks: +800

The Mavericks added Wood in the offseason via trade, and are going to use him off the bench early. Wood could thrive in that role leading the second unit, although he’s not going to see high efficiency unless he gets heavy minutes with Luka Doncic.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics: +1100

Brogdon might get the starting nod here if the Celtics go small but this is insane value for a player who the Pacers tabbed as a potential franchise guy. Brogdon can do everything well, and should see good minutes even with Boston’s deep rotation.

Best bet: Bones Hyland (+1400)

The Nuggets guard should get plenty of playing time off the bench, and might even close out games with the team. Denver’s starting lineup is set, so there’s no real threat of Hyland making enough starts to take him out of the running barring injuries. Bet on this rising guard to make a big jump in his second season.

