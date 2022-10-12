Draymond Green will not be suspended, set to return to Warriors Thursday

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Draymond Green will not be suspended for his actions during a practice scuffle involving Green and teammate Jordan Poole. TMZ released video showing Green punching Poole as part of the altercation, and the Warriors did say there would be discipline for Green. That discipline is a fine, according to Kerr.

Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2022

GM Bob Myers did say Green was unlikely to miss regular season games, and the forward himself said he apologized to Poole and teammates. Some organizations can’t move on from things like this but the Warriors have shown they’re built differently. Green had a similar confrontation during a game with Kevin Durant, and that team went to the Finals and likely would’ve won if not for injuries. Poole might be holding a grudge for a few weeks, but winning ultimately will cure everything. And the Warriors are expected to win a lot this season as they attempt to defend their title.