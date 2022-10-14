How many games are in the 2022-23 NBA season?

The 2022-23 NBA season returns Tuesday, October 18 with two games on TNT. Over the last three seasons, the NBA had two abbreviated seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic before finally returning to a normal 82-game schedule in 2021-22. That’ll be the case once again in 2022-23, with the NBA back on its usual calendar.

NBA regular season game total: 82

The season will last from October 18 to April 9. Teams will play every team in the opposing conference twice and four teams in their own conference three times. They’ll play every team in their division and the remaining six teams in their conference four times. That’ll make up the 82-game slate.

The trade deadline is February 9, with the All-Star break scheduled to take place from February 17-22. The play-in tournament begins April 11 and ends April 14. The playoffs begin April 15 and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1.