When does 2022-23 NBA regular season start?

The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, with the first games being played Tuesday, October 18. It’ll be the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Boston Celtics in the first game of TNT’s doubleheader. The Celtics are looking to get back to the NBA Finals this season and will have to do so with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire season. The 76ers will hope the pairing of Joel Embiid and James Harden will pay off come playoff time.

In the second game of TNT’s doubleheader, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors are the defending champions but have had to deal with some drama coming into the season with Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a practice. The Lakers always seem to be in the news, especially with LeBron James on the roster. LA is hoping James and Anthony Davis will get back to winning ways after a failed 2021-22 season.