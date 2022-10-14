Which teams are playing on opening night in 2022-23 NBA regular season?

Tuesday, October 18 marks the beginning of a new NBA season and it’ll kick off with the typical doubleheader in TNT. Here’s a look at which teams are playing and how you can catch all the action on opening night for the 2022-23 season.

In the first game at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of two Eastern conference heavyweights. The Celtics will look to get back to the NBA Finals, while the 76ers believe this is their best team in recent seasons. The defending champions Golden State Warriors will cap off opening night in a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.