Which teams have most national TV games in 2022-23 NBA regular season?

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday and as is the case with every season, some teams get featured more often than others on the national stage. Here’s which teams will have the most national TV games this upcoming year.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors top the list with 30 nationally televised contests. That’s no surprise given the team’s popularity and success, although those game times might be a bit late for fans on the East coast. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, two of the NBA’s most prestigious franchises, come in second and third with 27 and 25 games respectively. All three of these teams will be featured in TNT’s doubleheader on opening night.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, the two teams in the 2021 NBA Finals, round out the top five in terms of nationally televised games. The Bucks have 23 such games, while the Suns have 22.