Pistons to waive veteran G Kemba Walker before Monday

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive guard Kemba Walker by Monday’s roster cutdown deadline, per Shams Charania. Walker spent last season with the New York Knicks and played in 37 games. He averaged 25.6 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He hasn’t quite been able to hold down the starting point guard role for a team since he left the Charlotte Hornets in 2019, but now will hit the market.

Walker wasn’t projected to be a starter for the Pistons this year, as they have given the starting spot to Cade Cunningham. Walker was playing under a one-year deal for 9.165 million, according to Spotrac, and was acquired from the Knicks in a three-team trade over the summer. Walker and the Pistons were expected to talk about a contract buyout over the summer, but talks stalled, and Walker is now expected to be waived on Monday.

Cunningham is still just 21 years old and is coming off a solid rookie year where he played in 64 games and averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Walker should land on his feet on someone’s roster, but it would likely be as a backup point guard if not purely a role-playing role for the 11-year veteran.