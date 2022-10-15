Teams with the greatest range of outcomes entering 2022-23 NBA season

In every NBA season, there are a handful of teams that either fail or succeed depending on one or two players. These teams have a wide range of outcomes, making them hard to predict and bet on. Here’s a look at those teams entering the 2022-23 NBA season.

Ceiling: NBA champions

Floor: First round exit

Wins over/under: 49.5

Title odds: +1800

As long as Nikola Jokic is healthy, the Nuggets are likely to be in the playoff zone. Their ceiling as champions hinges on the health of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. If those two players can stay on the court, the Nuggets are going to be a tough team to beat.

Ceiling: NBA champions

Floor: Play-in exit

Wins over/under: 50.5

Title odds: +700

With combustible elements like Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in the locker room, there’s no guarantees. The Nets went through a ton of upheaval in the offseason stemming from Kevin Durant’s trade request but ultimately have found a way to move forward. If Durant gets hurt, all bets are off for this group. I’d take the under on the win total regardless of whether you think this group attains a level of chemistry which would make them title contenders.

Ceiling: NBA champions

Floor: Missing the playoffs

Wins over/under: 45.5

Title odds: +1800

Can the Lakers stay healthy? If LeBron James and Anthony Davis play the whole season, this team can return to its 2020 bubble form even if Russell Westbrook doesn’t get moved. That hasn’t been the case for a few years now, with Davis suffering some major knee injuries while James has experienced 20 seasons of wear and tear. This is the team with the greatest variance in 2022-23.

Ceiling: Western conference finals

Floor: Play-in exit

Wins over/under: 44.5

Title odds: +3500

The Pelicans proved they could at least compete for a playoff spot without Zion Williamson last year. The star forward adds some much-needed firepower on the interior, but will he be at 100% after missing all of last season? If he can mesh well with this team, the conference finals is a real possibility.

Ceiling: Eastern conference finals

Floor: Play-in exit

Wins over/under: 45.5

Title odds: +4500

The Hawks made a sizable gamble trading multiple first-round picks away to get Dejounte Murray. The fit between him and Trae Young should work but there are still questions about Atlanta’s wing players. The frontcourt has high potential with John Collins and Clint Capela, so Atlanta should at least be in the playoff mix. If Murray and Young click better than expected, another conference finals run for this group is not out of the question.